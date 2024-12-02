Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 2/4 Helo Company conducts boarding operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2-4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, board U.S. Marine Corps Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), during boarding operations at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Marines with BLT 2/4 practice boarding operations to enhance skills and increase mission readiness. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946030
    VIRIN: 241205-M-QJ950-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722105
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 2/4 Helo Company conducts boarding operations, by LCpl Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landing Zone
    Camp Hansen
    MV-22 Osprey
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262
    Boarding Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download