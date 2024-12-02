BLT 2/4 Helo Company conducts boarding operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2-4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, board U.S. Marine Corps Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), during boarding operations at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Marines with BLT 2/4 practice boarding operations to enhance skills and increase mission readiness. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)