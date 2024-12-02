U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2-4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, board U.S. Marine Corps Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), during boarding operations at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Marines with BLT 2/4 practice boarding operations to enhance skills and increase mission readiness. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946030
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722105
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BLT 2/4 Helo Company conducts boarding operations, by LCpl Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.