Brigadier General Shaun P. Miller, Deputy Commanding General of the 76th ORC, creates a holiday message to the soldiers and the families of the 76th ORC.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 16:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946024
|VIRIN:
|241207-A-DS182-2408
|Filename:
|DOD_110721895
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Hometown:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th ORC Holiday Message 2024, by SSG William Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.