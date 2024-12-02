Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC Holiday Message 2024

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Stewart 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Brigadier General Shaun P. Miller, Deputy Commanding General of the 76th ORC, creates a holiday message to the soldiers and the families of the 76th ORC.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946024
    VIRIN: 241207-A-DS182-2408
    Filename: DOD_110721895
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    This work, 76th ORC Holiday Message 2024, by SSG William Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greetings
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Message
    Seasons Greetings

