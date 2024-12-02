Rasp 1 Phase 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Selection and Training Company, Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicle the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 (RASP 1) at Fort Moore, Georgia, June 16, 2024. RASP 1 is an eight week course designed to assess and select U.S. Army soldiers for service within the 75th Ranger Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)