Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rasp 1 Phase 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Landon Carter 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Selection and Training Company, Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicle the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 (RASP 1) at Fort Moore, Georgia, June 16, 2024. RASP 1 is an eight week course designed to assess and select U.S. Army soldiers for service within the 75th Ranger Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946023
    VIRIN: 241208-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_110721888
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rasp 1 Phase 1, by SGT Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    ranger
    Army
    ranger regiment
    RASP 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download