    Col. Selvidge takes command of 134th Air Refueling Wing

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ronald Selvidge assumed command from Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air, Brig, Gen. Lee Hartley in a formal ceremony, December 7, 2024, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Col. Selvidge now commands the 134th ARW which supports rapid global mobility and sustainment, while also providing emergency response operations across Tennessee. (U.S. National Guard video by SSgt Brandon Keys)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946015
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-FR339-5735
    Filename: DOD_110721632
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    134th ARW

