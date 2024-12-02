U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ronald Selvidge assumed command from Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air, Brig, Gen. Lee Hartley in a formal ceremony, December 7, 2024, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Col. Selvidge now commands the 134th ARW which supports rapid global mobility and sustainment, while also providing emergency response operations across Tennessee. (U.S. National Guard video by SSgt Brandon Keys)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946015
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-FR339-5735
|Filename:
|DOD_110721632
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Selvidge takes command of 134th Air Refueling Wing, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.