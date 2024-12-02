U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ron Selvidge assumed command of the 134th Air Refueling Wing during a formal ceremony, December 7, 2024 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air. Brig. Gen. M. Lee Hartley was on hand to relinquish command and provide remarks. Col. Selvidge now commands the 134th ARW which supports rapid global mobility and sustainment, while also providing emergency response operations across Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by SSgt Brandon Keys)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946013
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-FR339-5324
|Filename:
|DOD_110721599
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Selvidge takes command of 134th ARW, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.