Col. Selvidge takes command of 134th ARW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946013" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ron Selvidge assumed command of the 134th Air Refueling Wing during a formal ceremony, December 7, 2024 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General, Air. Brig. Gen. M. Lee Hartley was on hand to relinquish command and provide remarks. Col. Selvidge now commands the 134th ARW which supports rapid global mobility and sustainment, while also providing emergency response operations across Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by SSgt Brandon Keys)