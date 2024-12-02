134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base distribute gifts as part of operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)