    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base distribute gifts as part of operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946012
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-VO974-1002
    Filename: DOD_110721595
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    134th ARW
    Santa Cops

