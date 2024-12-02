The 138th Fighter Wing had the pleasure of hosting the eighth annual Oklahoma Women in Aviation & Aerospace Day event. More than 1,000 students and adults in the aerospace industry visited the base and participated in several events, including aircraft and military static displays, a panel discussion, and a luncheon.
Retired Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, was the keynote speaker for the event, which also featured guest speakers Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason, Oklahoma Air National Guard chief of staff, Col. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing Commander, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 09:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946007
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-UN332-4352
|Filename:
|DOD_110721278
|Length:
|01:05:06
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oklahoma Women In Aviation Day Day B-roll, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.