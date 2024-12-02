Oklahoma Women In Aviation Day Day B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 138th Fighter Wing had the pleasure of hosting the eighth annual Oklahoma Women in Aviation & Aerospace Day event. More than 1,000 students and adults in the aerospace industry visited the base and participated in several events, including aircraft and military static displays, a panel discussion, and a luncheon.



Retired Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, was the keynote speaker for the event, which also featured guest speakers Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason, Oklahoma Air National Guard chief of staff, Col. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing Commander, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.