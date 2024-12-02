Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Women In Aviation Day Day B-roll

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing had the pleasure of hosting the eighth annual Oklahoma Women in Aviation & Aerospace Day event. More than 1,000 students and adults in the aerospace industry visited the base and participated in several events, including aircraft and military static displays, a panel discussion, and a luncheon.

    Retired Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, was the keynote speaker for the event, which also featured guest speakers Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason, Oklahoma Air National Guard chief of staff, Col. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing Commander, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024
    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

