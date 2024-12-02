Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shika-X 24: 3rd Dental Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Simulation

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Sailors with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a simulated mass casualty scenario during Shika-X 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Shika-X 24 evaluated 3rd Dental Battalion's ability to manage mass casualty scenarios, testing their application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination with each other in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946006
    VIRIN: 241120-M-RE828-1001
    Filename: DOD_110721262
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shika-X 24: 3rd Dental Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Simulation, by LCpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    3rd MLG
    III MEF
    Indo-Pacific

