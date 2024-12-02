2024 holiday greeting from the 56th SBCT chaplain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946004" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, the chaplain with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, shares a holiday greeting for the Soldiers and families of the 56th SBCT while deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)