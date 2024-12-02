Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 holiday greeting from the 56th SBCT chaplain

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.08.2024

    Video by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, the chaplain with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, shares a holiday greeting for the Soldiers and families of the 56th SBCT while deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 03:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946004
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-BK944-5668
    Filename: DOD_110721125
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Holiday Season
    Chaplain Corps
    Family
    JMTG-U

