U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Gaber, the chaplain with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, shares a holiday greeting for the Soldiers and families of the 56th SBCT while deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 03:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946004
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-BK944-5668
|Filename:
|DOD_110721125
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 holiday greeting from the 56th SBCT chaplain, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.