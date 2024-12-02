Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jason Krause / Holiday Greeting

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.08.2024

    Video by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Jason Krause with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 02:47
    Category: Greetings
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Germany
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Grafenwoehr
    Holiday Season
    JMTG-U

