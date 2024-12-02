U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cheator McNeill with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 02:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945998
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-BK944-8455
|Filename:
|DOD_110721063
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff Sgt. Cheator McNeill / Holiday Season, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.