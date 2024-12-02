Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th annual Best Cyber Warrior social media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The U.S. Army Central Command (USARCENT) hosts the annual Best Cyber Warrior Competition, bringing together service members, universities, and partner nations to compete in a cybersecurity contest that tests their skills in information security, ethical hacking and digital forensics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, from Oct. 28-31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Brandon Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 04:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945997
    VIRIN: 241101-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110721051
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th annual Best Cyber Warrior social media, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    cybersecurity
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Central
    10th annual Best Cyber Warrior social media

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download