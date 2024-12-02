The U.S. Army Central Command (USARCENT) hosts the annual Best Cyber Warrior Competition, bringing together service members, universities, and partner nations to compete in a cybersecurity contest that tests their skills in information security, ethical hacking and digital forensics in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, from Oct. 28-31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 04:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945997
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-YF238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110721051
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 10th annual Best Cyber Warrior social media, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
