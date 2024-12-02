Yama Sakura 87 - Opening Ceremony U.S. Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)