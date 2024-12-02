Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 - Opening Ceremony U.S. Remarks

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 04:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945994
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VP587-8875
    Filename: DOD_110721043
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Interoperability
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura

