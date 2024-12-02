Yama Sakura 87 - Opening Ceremony Australia Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Australian Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in the exercise, bringing their experience from last year’s event to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)