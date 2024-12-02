Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 - Opening Ceremony Australia Remarks

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Australian Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in the exercise, bringing their experience from last year’s event to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 04:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945992
    VIRIN: 241206-A-VP587-1087
    Filename: DOD_110721041
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

