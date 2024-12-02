Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Slattery from the 122nd Fighter Wing holds the American Flag, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram holds the Air Force Flag, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Johnson holds a rifle, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman ZeClaeb Lyle, all from the 181st Intelligence Wing, holds a rifle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on December 7th, 2024. The Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard present the colors for the Big Ten Football Championship game between Oregon University and Pennsylvania State University college football. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mario Flores-Gaspar)