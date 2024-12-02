Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mario Flores-Gaspar 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Slattery from the 122nd Fighter Wing holds the American Flag, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram holds the Air Force Flag, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Johnson holds a rifle, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman ZeClaeb Lyle, all from the 181st Intelligence Wing, holds a rifle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on December 7th, 2024. The Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard present the colors for the Big Ten Football Championship game between Oregon University and Pennsylvania State University college football. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mario Flores-Gaspar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945988
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-RT838-1001
    Filename: DOD_110720993
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, by A1C Mario Flores-Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    United States Air Force
    181st Intelligence Wing
    BIG 10 CHAMPIONSHIP
    122nd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download