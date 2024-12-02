Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL III

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, participate in Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945986
    VIRIN: 241207-A-XG428-1128
    Filename: DOD_110720890
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

