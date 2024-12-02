Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Change of Command Ceremony

    FT. LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson assumes command of the XVIII Airborne Corps from Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue during a change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 6, 2024. Anderson, previously serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, becomes the Corps’ 53rd commanding general. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General of U.S. Forces Command.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Airborne
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Change of Command
    U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM)

