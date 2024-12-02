Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson assumes command of the XVIII Airborne Corps from Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue during a change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 6, 2024. Anderson, previously serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, becomes the Corps’ 53rd commanding general. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General of U.S. Forces Command.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945980
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720751
|Length:
|00:52:48
|Location:
|FT. LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.