XVIII Airborne Corps Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson assumes command of the XVIII Airborne Corps from Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue during a change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 6, 2024. Anderson, previously serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, becomes the Corps’ 53rd commanding general. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General of U.S. Forces Command.