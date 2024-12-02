83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dec. 7, 2024, marks the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military and National Park Service hosted a series of remembrance events throughout to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. Each year, on this day, Pearl Harbor Survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together in remembrance and honor. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)