    83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Dec. 7, 2024, marks the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military and National Park Service hosted a series of remembrance events throughout to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. Each year, on this day, Pearl Harbor Survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together in remembrance and honor. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945979
    VIRIN: 241207-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110720740
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    December 7; Pearl Harbor; Hawaii; JBPHH; CNRH; Melvin J. Gonzalvo

