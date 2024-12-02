83rd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Dec. 7, 2024, marks the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military and National Park Service hosted a series of remembrance events throughout to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. Each year, on this day, Pearl Harbor Survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together in remembrance and honor. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945979
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720740
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
