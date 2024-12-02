134th ARW aircrews honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing and other state officials stand to recognize eleven Distinguished Flying Cross recipients at a ceremony on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, December 7, 2024. The recipients were deployed to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where they provided essential aerial refueling support to U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, ensuring their continued ability to intercept and neutralize the threat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson)
