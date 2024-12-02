Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th ARW aircrews honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing and other state officials stand to recognize eleven Distinguished Flying Cross recipients at a ceremony on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, December 7, 2024. The recipients were deployed to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where they provided essential aerial refueling support to U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, ensuring their continued ability to intercept and neutralize the threat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 17:08
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Air Mobility Command
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134ARW

