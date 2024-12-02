USS Oak Hill Returns Home After Seven-Month Deployment

The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSPARG), returns to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Dec. 7, 2024, following a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSPARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)
|12.07.2024
|12.07.2024 13:31
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, US
