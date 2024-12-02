Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oak Hill Returns Home After Seven-Month Deployment

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSPARG), returns to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Dec. 7, 2024, following a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSPARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 13:31
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, US

    NATO
    USS Oak Hill
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Wasp Amphibious Ready Group

