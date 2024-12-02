DCNG Toy Ruck B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 450 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Virginia National Guard, National Guard Bureau (NGB), various DoD partners, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG, Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and ROTC programs participated in a 5-mile holiday toy ruck in partnership with Children’s National Hospital, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. Participants were asked to bring a toy or purchase one. Additional donations were collected during a holiday toy drive at the D.C. Armory and the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC), and later presented to children who will spend the holidays at the Children’s National Hospital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Tom Lamb)