    DCNG Toy Ruck B-roll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    More than 450 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Virginia National Guard, National Guard Bureau (NGB), various DoD partners, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG, Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and ROTC programs participated in a 5-mile holiday toy ruck in partnership with Children’s National Hospital, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. Participants were asked to bring a toy or purchase one. Additional donations were collected during a holiday toy drive at the D.C. Armory and the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC), and later presented to children who will spend the holidays at the Children’s National Hospital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Tom Lamb)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945954
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-HT783-5925
    Filename: DOD_110720428
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, DCNG Toy Ruck B-roll, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

