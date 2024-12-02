ARTP 24.3| 3/12 & V3/4 Execute a M240B Machine Gun Range and Small Arms Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines execute a small arms range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)