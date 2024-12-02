Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 24.3| 3/12 & V3/4 Execute a M240B Machine Gun Range and Small Arms Range

    OJOJIHARA, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a small arms range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    Location: OJOJIHARA, MIYAGI, JP

    TAGS

    USMC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ArtilleryRelocationTrainingProgram 24.3
    ReadytoFightNow 12 MLR

