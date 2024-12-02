U.S. Marines execute a small arms range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945948
|VIRIN:
|241202-M-MQ870-8945
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720076
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA, MIYAGI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARTP 24.3| 3/12 & V3/4 Execute a M240B Machine Gun Range and Small Arms Range, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.