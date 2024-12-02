Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces discuss operational plans during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively. (U.S. Army video)