Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL II

U.S. Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces discuss operational plans during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively. (U.S. Army video)
