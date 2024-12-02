Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL II

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces discuss operational plans during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. Yama Sakura 87 offers opportunities to strengthen relationships and build joint and combined readiness. This is the second year these nations have conducted Yama Sakura collectively. (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945947
    VIRIN: 241207-A-XG428-9990
    Filename: DOD_110720027
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Military Exercise BROLL II, by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Army Reserves
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    Total Army Concept
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

