Warrior Medics Support and Staff Fort Bliss Medical Clinic

U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command Warrior Medics with the 7404th Troop Medical Clinic of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, work with active duty personnel at the Fort Bliss, Texas TMC for a 12 month mobilization, in support of mobilizing and demobilizing service members and civilians, at Base Camp McGregor Aid Station, McGregor Range, New Mexico, November 22, 2024. Utilizing U.S. Army Reserve medical units as an active asset, the U.S. Army helps ensure both service members and civilians, mobilizing and demobilizing, are able to receive medical care when Fort Bliss proper is not immediately available. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)