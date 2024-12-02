Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Medics Support and Staff Fort Bliss Medical Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command Warrior Medics with the 7404th Troop Medical Clinic of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, work with active duty personnel at the Fort Bliss, Texas TMC for a 12 month mobilization, in support of mobilizing and demobilizing service members and civilians, at Base Camp McGregor Aid Station, McGregor Range, New Mexico, November 22, 2024. Utilizing U.S. Army Reserve medical units as an active asset, the U.S. Army helps ensure both service members and civilians, mobilizing and demobilizing, are able to receive medical care when Fort Bliss proper is not immediately available. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945946
    VIRIN: 241206-A-YH571-1001
    Filename: DOD_110720026
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Medics Support and Staff Fort Bliss Medical Clinic, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Army Reserve
    ARMEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    7404th TMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download