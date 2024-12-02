Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Press Conference

    JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force host a press conference following the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 01:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945945
    VIRIN: 241206-A-IU537-2001
    Filename: DOD_110720025
    Length: 00:45:21
    Location: JP

    Press Conference
    Japan
    YamaSakura

