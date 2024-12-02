The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force host a press conference following the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army video)
Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 01:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|945945
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-IU537-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720025
|Length:
|00:45:21
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Press Conference, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.