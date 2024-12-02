Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and the Australian Defence Force participate in a trilateral flag-raising ceremony during Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army video)
Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945943
|VIRIN:
|241207-A-HP253-1184
|Filename:
|DOD_110720018
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Flag Raising Ceremony BROLL, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.