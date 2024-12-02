Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 - Trilateral Flag Raising Ceremony BROLL

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Jerron Bruce 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and the Australian Defence Force participate in a trilateral flag-raising ceremony during Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945943
    VIRIN: 241207-A-HP253-1184
    Filename: DOD_110720018
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    Total Army Concept
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

