Tree lighting ceremony b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, civilian employees, families and visitors attend the tree lighting ceremony and social gathering at the Community Club at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured music by the 28th Infantry Division Band and Northern Lebanon Elementary School Choir, before Santa Claus arrived in a mine-resistant, ambush-protected all terrain vehicle to help light the tree. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)