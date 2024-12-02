U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division Band play Christmas music during a tree lighting ceremony and social gathering at the Community Club at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945929
|VIRIN:
|241206-Z-AS496-8577
|Filename:
|DOD_110719745
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 28th ID band at tree lighting ceremony, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.