    28th ID band at tree lighting ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division Band play Christmas music during a tree lighting ceremony and social gathering at the Community Club at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945929
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-AS496-8577
    Filename: DOD_110719745
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 28th ID band at tree lighting ceremony, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CHRISTMAS
    INDIANTOWN GAP
    28TH INFANTY BAND

