Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 142nd Wing Change of Command broll and soundbite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    On 6 December, 2024, Colonel Michael Kosderka relinquished command of the 142nd Wing as Colonel David Christensen assumed command of the wing. This package contains broll of the ceremony, and a soundbite from the new wing commander at the end.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945926
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-WT152-2351
    Filename: DOD_110719661
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 142nd Wing Change of Command broll and soundbite, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oregon
    change of command
    portland
    142nd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download