    Reviving Boise’s Barber Pool

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Efforts to restore the Barber Pool Conservation Area in Boise, Idaho, are discussed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District personnel during a public scoping meeting held at Boise, Nov. 20, 2024. The initiative aims to rejuvenate the area’s ecosystems while enhancing public awareness and education. The meeting invited the public to hear more about the scope of the feasibility study and proposed efforts for restoration of the BPCA under the Continuing Authorities Program (CAP).

