241206-N-EE423-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 6, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSPARG), returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 6, 2024. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSPARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945905
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-EE423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110719316
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS New York Returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
