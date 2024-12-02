Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    241206-N-XXXXX-1001 NORFOLK (Dec. 6, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returned from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945904
    VIRIN: 241206-N-EE423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110719313
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, USS Wasp Returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

