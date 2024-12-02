USS Wasp Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

241206-N-XXXXX-1001 NORFOLK (Dec. 6, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returned from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (Official U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945904
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-EE423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110719313
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
