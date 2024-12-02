B-1 Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, landed on Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 5, 2024. Seventeen B-1Bs and 800 Airmen will temporarily relocate to Grand Forks AFB, beginning this month. Ellsworth is the first base scheduled to receive the B-21 Raider, and the approximately 10-month relocation facilities key basing actions and runway construction in preparation for the Raider’s arrival. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)