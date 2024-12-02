Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1 Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, landed on Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 5, 2024. Seventeen B-1Bs and 800 Airmen will temporarily relocate to Grand Forks AFB, beginning this month. Ellsworth is the first base scheduled to receive the B-21 Raider, and the approximately 10-month relocation facilities key basing actions and runway construction in preparation for the Raider’s arrival. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945894
    VIRIN: 241205-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110719144
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    B-1
    Grand Forks
    Lancer
    28th BW
    319th RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download