B-1 Lancer Arrives at Grand Forks AFB

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, landed on Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 5, 2024. Seventeen B-1Bs and 800 Airmen will temporarily relocate to Grand Forks AFB, beginning this month. Ellsworth is the first base scheduled to receive the B-21 Raider, and the approximately 10-month relocation facilities key basing actions and runway construction in preparation for the Raider’s arrival. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-YU621-1001
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
