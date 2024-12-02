Holiday Tree Lighting JBSA-Randolph 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Timelapse during the annual holiday tree lighting event Dec. 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.The festive tradition brings service members, their families, and community partners together for an evening of holiday cheer. Families enjoyed meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, as part of the base's commitment to supporting effective programs that enrich the lives of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)