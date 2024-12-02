Timelapse during the annual holiday tree lighting event Dec. 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.The festive tradition brings service members, their families, and community partners together for an evening of holiday cheer. Families enjoyed meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, as part of the base's commitment to supporting effective programs that enrich the lives of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945886
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-YD772-1190
|Filename:
|DOD_110719041
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Holiday Tree Lighting JBSA-Randolph 2024, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.