    Holiday Tree Lighting JBSA-Randolph 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Timelapse during the annual holiday tree lighting event Dec. 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.The festive tradition brings service members, their families, and community partners together for an evening of holiday cheer. Families enjoyed meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, as part of the base's commitment to supporting effective programs that enrich the lives of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945886
    VIRIN: 241205-F-YD772-1190
    Filename: DOD_110719041
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Tree Lighting JBSA-Randolph 2024, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Timelapse
    holiday tree lighting ceremony
    JBSA
    Holiday Tree
    Holiday Tree Lighting
    JBSA-Randolph

