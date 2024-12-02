Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sixteenth Air Force Volunteers

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Many members of the Sixteenth Air Force have remained focused on their Cyber mission while simultaneously volunteering within the community.
    Both civilians and military have gone above and beyond their normal duties to make a difference as a volunteer.
    Volunteering is a selfless act that often improves the lives of people.
    It is usually done without an expectation for compensation.
    Volunteering can build leadership skills, teach time management and offer work experience but more importantly, this selfless act has given members of 16th Air force a sense of community and connection with their neighbors in the greater San Antonio area.

    Footage courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology.

