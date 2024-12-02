U.S Customs and Border Protection Seizes over 3000
counterfeit Gibson guitars worth $18 million.
Interviews with:
Africa Bell, Port Director, Los Angeles/Long Beach Sea Port
Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson Brands
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945873
|VIRIN:
|241126-H-VJ018-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_110718805
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: CBP Seizure of $18 million in fake Gibson guitars Interviews: Africa Bell and Beth Heidt, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.