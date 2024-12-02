Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: CBP Seizure of $18 million in fake Gibson guitars Interviews: Africa Bell and Beth Heidt

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S Customs and Border Protection Seizes over 3000
    counterfeit Gibson guitars worth $18 million.
    Interviews with:
    Africa Bell, Port Director, Los Angeles/Long Beach Sea Port
    Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson Brands

