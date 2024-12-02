New York Yankees pitcher and Santa Claus visit Tinker K-8

Eric Reyzelman, New York Yankees pitcher, reads “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore to students from Tinker K-8 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. Tinker K-8 held a holiday assembly for students to meet Reyzelman and Santa Claus before winter break. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945872
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718794
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
