    New York Yankees pitcher and Santa Claus visit Tinker K-8

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Eric Reyzelman, New York Yankees pitcher, reads “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore to students from Tinker K-8 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. Tinker K-8 held a holiday assembly for students to meet Reyzelman and Santa Claus before winter break. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 15:27
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, New York Yankees pitcher and Santa Claus visit Tinker K-8, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York Yankees
    holiday
    MacDill Air Force Base
    military children
    Tinker K-8

