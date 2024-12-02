Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG Delivers 14,000lbs of Frozen Meat to Remote Communities

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 207th Aviation Troop Command and Alaska Air National Guard Airmen with the 176th Wing deliver nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken, and pork to the community of Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. This mission, part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program, replenished critical food supplies lost by the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe following Typhoon Merbok in 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Staff Sgt. Dana Rosso;
    edited by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945870
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-AW306-6053
    Filename: DOD_110718764
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

