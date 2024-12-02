AKNG Delivers 14,000lbs of Frozen Meat to Remote Communities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 207th Aviation Troop Command and Alaska Air National Guard Airmen with the 176th Wing deliver nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken, and pork to the community of Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. This mission, part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program, replenished critical food supplies lost by the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe following Typhoon Merbok in 2022.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Staff Sgt. Dana Rosso;

edited by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)