KS&CB Ep. 11.2 | Leadership Connection

Continuing with our Leadership Connection series we asked SSGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI and Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard to sit down with us and talk about what leadership means to them, their favorite holiday traditions, and more.



Over the month of November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.



11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard

11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV

11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN



For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/