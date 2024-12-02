Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Ep. 11.2 | Leadership Connection

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Continuing with our Leadership Connection series we asked SSGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI and Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard to sit down with us and talk about what leadership means to them, their favorite holiday traditions, and more.

    Over the month of November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.

    11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard
    11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV
    11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN

    For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 945869
    VIRIN: 241016-D-LT548-7679
    Filename: DOD_110718763
    Length: 00:34:14
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

