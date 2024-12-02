KS&CB Ep. 11.1 | Leadership Connection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we near the end of another year and our first season of the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots Podcast, we saw an opportunity to connect with several members in leadership rolls here at the Vermont National Guard.



Over the month of November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.



11/6 - COL R Brent Zeigler, Commander, 12th RTI & MAJ Sarah Palhete, Commander, RRB

11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard

11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV

11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN



For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/