    KS&CB Ep. 11.1 | Leadership Connection

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    As we near the end of another year and our first season of the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots Podcast, we saw an opportunity to connect with several members in leadership rolls here at the Vermont National Guard.

    Over the month of November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.

    11/6 - COL R Brent Zeigler, Commander, 12th RTI & MAJ Sarah Palhete, Commander, RRB
    11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard
    11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV
    11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN

    For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

