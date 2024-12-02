Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony hosted by the 97th Force Support Squadron at Wings of Freedom Park on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 4, 2024. The event gave Airmen and families the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with hot chocolate, cookies, “snow,” and photos with Santa Claus and reindeer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945847
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-KL977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718500
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Altus AFB Airmen light up the season during annual tree lighting, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.