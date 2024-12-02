Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB Airmen light up the season during annual tree lighting

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony hosted by the 97th Force Support Squadron at Wings of Freedom Park on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 4, 2024. The event gave Airmen and families the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with hot chocolate, cookies, “snow,” and photos with Santa Claus and reindeer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 13:36
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB Airmen light up the season during annual tree lighting, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

