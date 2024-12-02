Altus AFB Airmen light up the season during annual tree lighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony hosted by the 97th Force Support Squadron at Wings of Freedom Park on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 4, 2024. The event gave Airmen and families the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with hot chocolate, cookies, “snow,” and photos with Santa Claus and reindeer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)