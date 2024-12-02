Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II Marine Expeditionary Force: Holiday Messages

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo, Cpl. Alexander Lesko, Lance Cpl. Caroline Perkins and Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force share holiday messages at the II MEF Headquarters Building on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. These messages were filmed as part of a holiday segment to recognize service members with II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo, Cpl. Alexander Lesko, Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin, and Lance Cpl. Caroline Perkins)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945842
    VIRIN: 241205-M-BO814-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718438
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force: Holiday Messages, by Cpl Rafael BrambilaPelayo, Cpl Alexander Lesko, LCpl Caroline Perkins and LCpl Adam Scalin, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Cheer
    II MEF
    Greeting
    Holdiay

