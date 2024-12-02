Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Museum of the Marine Corps: Gunnery Sgt. Basilone and WWII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The National Museum of the Marine Corps displays Marine Corps artifacts from its formation to current day in Triangle, Virginia, on Aug. 28, 2024. The museum serves to preserve and honor the commitment of U.S. Marines throughout history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945840
    VIRIN: 240828-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718413
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Museum of the Marine Corps: Gunnery Sgt. Basilone and WWII, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    John Basilone
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    NMMC
    USS John Basilone
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download