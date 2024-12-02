National Museum of the Marine Corps: Gunnery Sgt. Basilone and WWII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Museum of the Marine Corps displays Marine Corps artifacts from its formation to current day in Triangle, Virginia, on Aug. 28, 2024. The museum serves to preserve and honor the commitment of U.S. Marines throughout history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)