Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSCIATTS Ode to Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Angela Fry and 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- For more than 50 years, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) has provided maintenance and sustainment training to our allies and partners to ensure essential equipment remains in the fight.

    Developing and combining strengths with its unmatched network of partners, this international training command has worked with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 129 partner nations.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945837
    VIRIN: 241204-N-WE249-1052
    PIN: 345678-N
    Filename: DOD_110718373
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSCIATTS Ode to Maintenance, by Angela Fry and 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE COMMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download