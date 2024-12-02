NAVSCIATTS Ode to Maintenance

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- For more than 50 years, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) has provided maintenance and sustainment training to our allies and partners to ensure essential equipment remains in the fight.
Developing and combining strengths with its unmatched network of partners, this international training command has worked with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 129 partner nations.
NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities.
