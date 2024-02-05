924th Fighter Group's final participation in RIMPAC (2024) 2 of 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II , “Warthogs”, from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing are working out of Marine Corp Base Hawaii, July 30, 2024, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 22 to Aug. 1 in and around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is the world’s largest and premier joint combined maritime training opportunity. This event included 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel. Hawaii holds a lot of history for the 47th Fighter Squadron as their historical lineage begins with Lieutenants Kenneth Taylor and George Welch during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The squadron was still stationed at Wheeler Field on 7 December 1941 with the attack happening all around them, Taylor and Welch were two of the first airborne and they we able to shoot down at least 6 Japanese aircraft. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson)