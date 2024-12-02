U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Dec 4, 2024. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945827
|VIRIN:
|241204-M-VI432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718248
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, India Company Confidence Course, by LCpl Vivian Martinez-Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.