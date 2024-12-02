Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Dec 4, 2024. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)

