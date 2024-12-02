Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Jason Smith / Holiday Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Video by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Jason Smith with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Israel Fernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945817
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-OH707-3908
    Filename: DOD_110718175
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Jason Smith / Holiday Season, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Grafenwoehr
    Holiday Season
    JMTG-U
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download