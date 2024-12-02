U.S. Army Capt. Jason Smith with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Israel Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945817
|VIRIN:
|241206-Z-OH707-3908
|Filename:
|DOD_110718175
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jason Smith / Holiday Season, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
