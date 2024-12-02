U.S. Army Capt. Mark Fischer, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Commander and Staff Sgt. Marcos Aguilar, Bravo Battery 1-57 ADA Section Sergeant, explains the purpose of Mallet Strike 2024 Nov. 15 in Finland. Mallet Strike 24 is a multinational exercise designed to train soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO High North allies in various ground-based air defense systems. It also enhances human, tactical and technical air and missile defense integration through live-fire exercises and situational training over two weeks (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945811
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-JK865-6358
|Filename:
|DOD_110718096
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mallet Strike 24 Recap (Vertical), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.