Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Video Spot – Army Vs Navy Game 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241205-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 5, 2024) Video Spot highlighting the Army versus Navy NCAA annual football game December 14th, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945807
    VIRIN: 241205-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718076
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot – Army Vs Navy Game 2024, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    NCAA
    Army Vs. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download