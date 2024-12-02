Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Army Navy Spirit Video

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.26.2024

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service members participate in the filming of a spirit video in support of the annual Army-Navy football game at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 27, 2024. The video showcases morale and camaraderie as service members rally behind their respective teams in anticipation of the historic rivalry. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 05:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945802
    VIRIN: 241127-D-SH479-7325
    Filename: DOD_110717945
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, LRMC Army Navy Spirit Video, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

