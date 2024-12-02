Service members participate in the filming of a spirit video in support of the annual Army-Navy football game at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 27, 2024. The video showcases morale and camaraderie as service members rally behind their respective teams in anticipation of the historic rivalry. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 05:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945802
|VIRIN:
|241127-D-SH479-7325
|Filename:
|DOD_110717945
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC Army Navy Spirit Video, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
